|
|
|
VERRALL Peter Of Burgess Hill, peacefully in
Princess Royal Hospital,
Haywards Heath, on 18 January 2020, after a short illness, aged 96.
Husband of the late Vera (Chim),
father of the late Lyn, grandfather of Anthony & Jonathan and
great grandfather of Isabelle.
Funeral service at St John's Church, Burgess Hill, on Friday 7 February
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Diabetes UK, c/o
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN
Tel: 01444 454391, or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 30, 2020