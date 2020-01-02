Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Hewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Hewett

Notice Condolences

Ray Hewett Notice
Hewett Ray (1937-2019)
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our very much loved Ray.
He passed away at home on
Monday 16th The December 2019
aged 82 years. He was Husband to late Wife Jean, Dad to Paul and David, Father-in-law to Louise and Nikki, Grandad to Kelly, Christopher, Rebecca and Luke, Great Grandad to new Grandchild Isla Jean.
Funeral service on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11.45 am , Surrey and Sussex Crematorium in the Memorial Chapel. Family flowers only, donations in Ray's memory directly to either the Salvation Army or St Peter and
St James Hospice.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -