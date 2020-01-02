|
Hewett Ray (1937-2019)
It is with great sadness we announce the loss of our very much loved Ray.
He passed away at home on
Monday 16th The December 2019
aged 82 years. He was Husband to late Wife Jean, Dad to Paul and David, Father-in-law to Louise and Nikki, Grandad to Kelly, Christopher, Rebecca and Luke, Great Grandad to new Grandchild Isla Jean.
Funeral service on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 11.45 am , Surrey and Sussex Crematorium in the Memorial Chapel. Family flowers only, donations in Ray's memory directly to either the Salvation Army or St Peter and
St James Hospice.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020