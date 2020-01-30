|
|
|
ELLIS Reginald (Reg) Peacefully at home on Sunday
12th January, aged 91 years.
Loving husband of Kath and a
much loved father, grandfather
and friend who will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service and committal
on Friday 7th January at 3pm in
St Wilfrid's Church, Haywards Heath.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, should be made
payable to Age Concern, Haywards
Heath and sent c/o P&S Gallagher,
Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road,
Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA
Tel. 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 30, 2020