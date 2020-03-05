Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:45
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium
Crawley
View Map
Richard Rowland Notice
ROWLAND Richard Peacefully on 23rd February 2020, aged 75 years. Loving husband of Sally, devoted dad to Helen and Sarah,
great friend to sons-in-law Marvin and Cliff and a much loved grandad to Joe, Erin, Nicole, Molly and Eve. Formerly of Rowland Motors. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Thursday 12th March at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations made payable to "St. Peter & St. James Hospice" may be sent to Lyn,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 5, 2020
