ROWLAND Richard Peacefully on 23rd February 2020, aged 75 years. Loving husband of Sally, devoted dad to Helen and Sarah,
great friend to sons-in-law Marvin and Cliff and a much loved grandad to Joe, Erin, Nicole, Molly and Eve. Formerly of Rowland Motors. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Thursday 12th March at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations made payable to "St. Peter & St. James Hospice" may be sent to Lyn,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 5, 2020