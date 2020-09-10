|
|
|
Robert John
RUFF Passed away on
23rd August 2020, aged 78.
Much loved husband of Diane, loving father to Deborah, Julie and Paul and grandfather to Sarah, Thomas,
George and Isabel.
Long-standing member of the Haywards Heath Harriers.
He will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only, but donations in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation may be sent via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Enquiries to Freeman Brothers, Hurstpierpoint 01273.831497
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 10, 2020