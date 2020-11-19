Home

Walker Ronald 'Ron' Suddenly but peacefully at home
on 7th November 2020,
aged 79 years.
A much loved and loving husband of Tina, dad, grandad and uncle.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private Funeral at the Woodvale Crematorium in Brighton
Donations if desired, should be made payable to 'PRH League of Friends'
and sent c/o Paul Masson Funerals, 42-46 Queens Road,
Haywards Heath, West Sussex,
RH16 1EE. Tel: 01444 410770
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 19, 2020
