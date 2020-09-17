|
|
|
HAY (Hamblett)
Rosalyn "Ros" Passed away peacefully
at St. Barnabas Hospice
on 4th September 2020, aged 73 years.
Cherished sister, aunt,
great aunt and partner.
She will be sorely missed by
all family and friends.
Due to the current Covid restrictions
regarding capacity at the
crematorium, those wishing to join us for Rosalyn's service on Monday
28th September 2020 at 3pm
can do so online at
www.obitus.com and use the
following login and password:
Username: Siju2148
Password: 482562
Family flowers only by request.
However, donations in memory of Rosalyn for 'Secondary1st' and/or 'Hillside Animal Sanctuary' may be sent to Bungard Funeral Directors,
90 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3HE
or online at www.bungards.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 17, 2020