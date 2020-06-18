Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Partridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Partridge

Notice Condolences

Roy Partridge Notice
PARTRIDGE Roy of Wivelsfield,
passed away on
11th June 2020,
aged 86 years after his final
years at Shottermill House,
Pilgrim Home, Haslemere.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and loving dad to Linda.

Will be sadly missed
by family and friends.

Private burial at Bethel Baptist Chapel, Wivelsfield with a Thanksgiving Service to be arranged at a later date.

Funeral arrangements by
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
Tel 01444 454391.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -