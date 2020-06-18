|
|
|
PARTRIDGE Roy of Wivelsfield,
passed away on
11th June 2020,
aged 86 years after his final
years at Shottermill House,
Pilgrim Home, Haslemere.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and loving dad to Linda.
Will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Private burial at Bethel Baptist Chapel, Wivelsfield with a Thanksgiving Service to be arranged at a later date.
Funeral arrangements by
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN,
Tel 01444 454391.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 18, 2020