|
|
|
PARTRIDGE Roy Of Wivelsfield.
Passed away on 11th June 2020,
aged 86 after his final years at Shottermill House Pilgrim Home, Haslemere.
Former employee of SEEBOARD.
Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret and loving dad to Linda.
Will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Private burial at Bethel Baptist Chapel, Wivelsfield, with a Thanksgiving Service to be arranged at a later date.
Funeral arrangements by
R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN
01444 454391.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 25, 2020