|
|
|
ELPHICK Sandra 'Jean'
Née Riggs Of Scaynes Hill and formerly
East Chiltington on 15th January 2020, aged 76, suddenly but peacefully, with all her family around her.
Devoted wife of Robert,
much loved mum of Julie and a dear grandmother, great grandmother, sister, mother-in-law and
step-mother to Simon.
Funeral service at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Worth (St.Richards Chapel) on Tuesday 11th February at
12 noon . Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer support or Myeloma UK
c/o R A Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN tel 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 30, 2020