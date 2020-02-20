Home

CUTHBERT Stacy Sadly on 4th February 2020, aged 37 years, at St. Peter & St. James Hospice.
A very special and much loved Daughter, Sister, Auntie and Friend.
Funeral service will be held in the
South Chapel at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton, on
Friday 28th February 2020 at 12:30p.m.
at Stacy's request no
black is to be worn.
Flowers or donations for
"St. Peter & St. James Hospice"
c/o R. A. Brooks & Son,
35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath,
West Sussex, RH16 4EN.
Tel: 01444 454391 or via
www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 20, 2020
