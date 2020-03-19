Home

EADE Stephen Philip (Son of Vi & Len Eade deceased).
It is with much sadness that the family announce the passing of Steve, 10 March 2020, following a long period of illness borne with much bravery. He leaves a family of 3 beloved sons Jason, Christopher & Jamie. Brother Len, sisters Olive and Elaine, cousins and nephews. Due to Corona Virus a private family service will take place at St John the Baptist Church, Clayton Village, 26 March 2020.
Steve's family will be holding a Memorial Service to celebrate his life at a later date. Details of which will be announced. To those of you who knew Steve just think of him on this day.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020
