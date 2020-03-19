Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Johnston

Notice Condolences

Stephen Johnston Notice
JOHNSTON Stephen John Peacefully on 9th March 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving husband and father.
Funeral service at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel on Tuesday 31st March at 11am.
Donations in memory Stephen
can be made online via
www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on Memory Giving) or by
cheques made payable to
Huntington's Disease Association
and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -