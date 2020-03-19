|
JOHNSTON Stephen John Peacefully on 9th March 2020,
aged 75 years.
Loving husband and father.
Funeral service at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel on Tuesday 31st March at 11am.
Donations in memory Stephen
can be made online via
www.pandsgallagher.co.uk
(click on Memory Giving) or by
cheques made payable to
Huntington's Disease Association
and sent c/o P & S Gallagher, Fraser House, 20 Sussex Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EA. Tel: 01444 451166.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Mar. 19, 2020