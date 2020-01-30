|
PREECE Stephen William Peacefully on
20th January 2020,
aged 70 years.
Husband of Maura, father of
Ben & Charlotte and grandfather to Polly, Barnaby, Henry & Caspar.
Funeral service at St Cosmas &
St Damian Church, Keymer on
Monday 3rd February at 2.00pm
to be followed by burial.
No flowers, but donations, if desired,
in memory of Stephen for "The Parish of Clayton with Keymer PCC"
may be sent to Bowley Funeral Service 30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
West Sussex BN6 8AN Tel 01273841711
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 30, 2020