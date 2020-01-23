|
STRIPP Sylvia Peacefully at home on 10th January 2020. Wife of the late Bob, loving mum to Sye, Stephen and Robert and a nan and great nan who will be sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at
St. Edward's Church, Burgess Hill on Friday 31st January at 2.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, made payable to St Catherines Hospice, may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS.
Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 23, 2020