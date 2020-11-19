|
HUGHES Thomas Rhys Aged 96, on 8th November 2020 at Sobell House Hospice, Oxford. Dearly loved husband of the late Pam, cherished father of Susan, Jane and Liz, and devoted grandfather of Joseph and Laurie. A private service to celebrate his life will take place at the Church of the Presentation, New England Road, Haywards Heath, on Thursday 26th November, (also streamed). Family flowers, donations to Royal British Legion c/o R A Brooks & Son, 35 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4EN, tel: 01444 454391 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 19, 2020