COOPER Tommy On 11th December, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene, loving Dad of Judy, doting Grandad of Max & Alfie, father-in-law to Rob and Uncle to Donald. Sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Downs Crematorium, Brighton
on Friday 3rd January at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations made payable to "Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance Trust" or "St Peter & St James Hospice" may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 26, 2019