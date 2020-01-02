|
|
|
MANSOUR-REEVES Victoria (Vicki) Peacefully on 18th December 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service at Church of Jesus Christ, Lewes Road, Brighton at 11.00am on Thursday 9th January 2020, to be followed by interment in Hove Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Victoria may be made online via
www.bowleyfuneralservice.co.uk click Memory Giving or cheques made
payable to the The Stroke Association can be sent c/o Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks,
West Sussex, BN6 8AN
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Jan. 2, 2020