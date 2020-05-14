|
|
|
BARRETT Vivienne Joy Formerly of Potters Lane, Burgess Hill, sadly passed away on 7th May 2020 aged 89. Loving wife to the late Geoff, and much loved mum to Ian, Paul, Jane, Sally and Ruth, a nanny and
great-nanny. We will miss you and love you always. Private funeral service, but a celebration of her life will take place when circumstances allow. Family flowers only please, but donations made payable to Cancer Research UK can be sent in Viv's memory to
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011
Published in Mid Sussex Times on May 14, 2020