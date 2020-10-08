Home

KING William (Bill) Late of Lindfield and Plumpton Green sadly passed away at home on
22nd September 2020, aged 90 years.
A wonderful husband to Joan,
a fun-loving Dad, Father in law and 'silly' Grandad (Grandocks) to his lovely grandchildren. His good nature and cheerfulness will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to St Peter & St James Hospice may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 8, 2020
