MILLAR PEEPLES
24th Anniversary
Precious memories of our darling son Alan who died as a result of an accident on 24th February 1996 aged 8.
The days seem a little darker since we have been apart. The light has somehow faded, within our broken hearts.
But when we see a rainbow, with colours shining through. We see a bridge to Heaven, that will lead us back to you
How can we see the future when you are in the past. The memories we treasure, until we breath our last
We know when time is over, we'll no longer be in pain. Then we can climb that rainbow and we will meet again
Always remembered and sadly missed every day by Mum and Dad.
Alexander Park,
Upperlands xx
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 20, 2020