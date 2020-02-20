Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan MILLAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan MILLAR

Memories Condolences

Alan MILLAR Memories
MILLAR PEEPLES
24th Anniversary
Precious memories of our darling son Alan who died as a result of an accident on 24th February 1996 aged 8.
The days seem a little darker since we have been apart. The light has somehow faded, within our broken hearts.
But when we see a rainbow, with colours shining through. We see a bridge to Heaven, that will lead us back to you
How can we see the future when you are in the past. The memories we treasure, until we breath our last
We know when time is over, we'll no longer be in pain. Then we can climb that rainbow and we will meet again
Always remembered and sadly missed every day by Mum and Dad.
Alexander Park,
Upperlands xx
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -