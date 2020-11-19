Home

Scott 7th November 2020, peacefully at her home 30 Brown Drive, Maghera, ALBERTA devoted mother of Amanda and the late Maxine. Beloved sister of Eleanor, May, Jacqueline and Ian and beloved grandmother. Laid to rest at Main Street Presbyterian Church, Garvagh. By request family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care (cheques made payable to Marie Curie) c/o Clyde Funeral Directors, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh BT51 5HS. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family and family circle.
'When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, though shalt lie down,
and thy sleep shall be sweet.' Proverbs 3 v 24
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Nov. 19, 2020
