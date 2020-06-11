|
|
|
BRADLEY
Anna
(First Anniversary) of Mummy who passed away 16th June 2019.
16th June 2019 is a day we will never forget,
On that day we lost you,
And for a time it felt as though,
Our life had ended too,
But loss has taught us many things,
And now we face each day,
With hope and happy memories,
To help us on my way,
And though we are full of sadness,
That you are no longer here,
Your influence still guides us,
And we still feel you near,
What we shared will never die,
It lives within our heart,
Bringing strength and comfort,
While we are apart,
Remembered loved and sorey missed every day by your heart broken daughters Anna (wee Anna), Jeanene, son in law Willie, and grandson David. Until we meet again. xoxo.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on June 11, 2020