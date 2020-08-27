|
|
|
McKERNAN Anne Marie
9th August 2020.
Aged 73.
Anne Marie, husband Patrick and the entire family circle would like
to express sincere thanks
and appreciation to all those who sympathised with us on our recent
sad bereavement.
A special word of thanks to friends, neighbours,
relatives and to all those who attended the
wake and funeral and who sent mass and
sympathy cards, telephoned and sent letters
of sympathy, floral tributes, give donations
and that brought food to the house.
Heartfelt thanks to all the homecare staff who
cared for Anne Marie throughout the years.
A thanks to medical and nursing staff at Antrim
Area Hospital, Dr Graham and all the staff.
To father Donnelly for the lovely service.
Thanks to Conan Lavery Undertakers for the
funeral service, and grave digger.
Margaret Anne for the lovely singing in the chapel. Thank to Kinturk Hall for providing food and refreshments after burial ceremony.
We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of all our sincere appreciation.
Anne Marie's months mind will be celebrated in
St Patrick's Church, Ballinderry on the
5th of September at 12 noon.
R.I.P
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Aug. 27, 2020