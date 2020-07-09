|
|
|
GREEN Annie
(nee Gillen)
Died 8th June 2020
The sons, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle of the late Annie Green RIP, would like to thank everyone who sympathised and supported them during their sudden bereavement.
A special word of thanks to the ambulance services and Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital, who took great care of our mother in her final hours and who were so accommodating in this difficult time. Also, Fr Paddy Hughes, Fr Brian Fitzpatrick, Fr Michael Maginn, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Fr Gerard Mongan and Fr Ryan McAleer
for their spiritual support.
We are grateful to everyone who sent Mass cards, sympathy cards, telephoned, called at her home, sent letters, social media messages, floral tributes, brought gifts to the house
and joined us online for the funeral service.
The family were truly overwhelmed by the large amount of people who took time to pay their respects on route to our mother's final journey.
Thank you to Fr Paddy Hughes for his personal and meaningful requiem Mass, also to those who took part during the funeral service.
Thank you to Andrea Begley and Patrick Slevin for their singing and touching music.
Extended thanks to Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors for their dignity and professionalism
in carrying out the funeral arrangements.
Thank you also to the gravediggers.
A special word of thanks to The Oaks Family Practice, Dr Brown, Dr Irwin, Dr Naughton and all carers in the medical profession for the care they provided to our mother over the years.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for everyone's kindness, support and prayers at this sad and difficult time. The Holy sacrifice of the mass will be offered for your intentions.
Annie's Months Mind Mass will be
celebrated on Friday 10th July 2020 at 7:30pm
in St Joseph's Chapel Killeenan.
The mass will also be streamed live via
the parish webcam.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on July 9, 2020