CONWAY Bridget
25 September 2020. The son and the wider family circle of the late Bridget Conway wish to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathised with us on our recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to all those who called at the house, brought food, telephoned, sent flowers, Mass cards, letters and messages of sympathy. Thank you also to the management and staff of Rivervale Private Nursing Home, Dunnamore, for their excellent care, attention and professionalism throughout Bridget's residence. Also, we wish to thank all the carers who attended Bridget in her own home for several years prior to her admission to Rivervale. Grateful thanks to the doctors from the Oaks Family Practice, Cookstown, for their care and attention. We wish to thank Fr O'Donnell and Fr Gallagher for attending Bridget in Rivervale, and Fr Gallagher again who celebrated the Requiem Mass in such a comforting way. Also, we wish to thank all those who visited Bridget during her residence in Rivervale. The Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult for all, however we remain touched by the amount of people who gathered outside the house, those who lined the route of the funeral cortege, plus those who gathered outside the church for the funeral Mass for Bridget. We wish to thank Gerry Loughran for his beautiful singing and music, and also the gravediggers, the sacristan and the ushers. We also thank Kieran Kirk and Peter McNamee, the undertakers, for their advice, efficiency and professionalism throughout this sad time. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, we trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our appreciation. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Bridget's Month's Mind Mass will be celebrated on Friday 23 October in the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Broughderg at 8pm.
Broughderg, Leitrim, Cavan and New York.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 22, 2020