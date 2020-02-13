|
DITTY (Née Cahoon)
Cherished memories of a dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Ella, called Home 15th February, 2011.
The things we feel so deeply, are the hardest things to say, for mum we loved you dearly in a very special way. For though we cannot see you, you'll be with us night and day, for the love we shared between us will never fade away.
Always remembered by son Trevor, daughters Mavis, Lorna and Lenore and their families, also by her brother Nat.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 13, 2020