Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ella DITTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella DITTY

Memories Condolences

Ella DITTY Memories
DITTY (Née Cahoon)
Cherished memories of a dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Ella, called Home 15th February, 2011.
The things we feel so deeply, are the hardest things to say, for mum we loved you dearly in a very special way. For though we cannot see you, you'll be with us night and day, for the love we shared between us will never fade away.
Always remembered by son Trevor, daughters Mavis, Lorna and Lenore and their families, also by her brother Nat.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -