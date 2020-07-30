|
HAFFON Gerry
Gerrys wife Sheila, daughter Tania, son Conner, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brother and sisters would like to thank all our friends, neighbours and all those who lined the funeral
route to the church.
Thanks also to Fairfields Care Centre and staff and Dr Stephen Graham and all who cared for Gerry.
We would also like to thank all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their Mass cards, sympathy
cards and everyone who called at the house.
It was a great comfort.
Thanks go to Father O'Boyle for the beautiful Requiem Mass and very personal sermon and
to the musicians, Donald, Dearbhla, Ryan and Seamus for the beautiful music, thanks also to
all who attended Gerry's funeral.
Any futher donations are welcome to
Dementia Local.
Gerrys Months Mind will be held on 7th August at 10.00am Mass, Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown.
Final thanks go to Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors for their care and professional service,
and for making things so easy for the family.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on July 30, 2020