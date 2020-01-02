|
WILSON GRETTA
1st Anniversary
Precious memories of a much loved wife, mother and grandmother who passed
away on 2nd January 2019.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
A part of us went with you
the day God took you home,
In life we loved you dearly,
in death we love you still,
In our hearts you hold a
special place that no one
could ever fill.
Always loved and sadly missed by her husband Harold, daughters Wilma,
Linda and Catherine, sons Robert and David and all their families.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Jan. 2, 2020