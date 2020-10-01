|
Monaghan Hannah
(47 Blackrock Rd,
Belivena, Cookstown) The nieces, nephews and family circle of the late Hannah Monaghan (died on 6 September 2020) would like to acknowledge the many expressions
of sympathy offered to them at the time
of Hannah's passing.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to
Hannah's Home Carers who looked after her
with such patience, respect and kindness over
the last few years. To the staff of the Trauma ward
in Craigavon Area Hospital for their care to
Hannah during the last few hours of her life
and to the staff of Cookstown Health Centre for
their care to her especially in her later years.
We wish to thank all those who helped in any way, those who called or helped at the wake, those who sent mass cards/expressions of sympathy, those who paid their respects along the route and at the chapel on the day of her funeral, the grave diggers and those who helped filling in the grave. Rev Fr Hughes for his prayers at the home during the wake. Rev Fr McGinley for his reflective service and to Gerry Loughran for the musical accompaniment, Niall Loughran Funeral Directors, for the very professional manner in which they handled the arrangements and to the Mill Wheel Management
for the food and service provided after the funeral.
To you all please accept this acknowledgement
as an expression of our deep gratitude.
The Holy Sacrifice of Mass will be offered
for your intentions.
Hannah's month mind mass will be celebrated
in St Mary's Church Dunamore on
Tuesday 6 October 2020 at 7.30pm.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 1, 2020