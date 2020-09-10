|
|
|
BRISBANE Heather
Philip, devoted husband of the late Heather Brisbane, wishes to express his sincere thanks, heartfelt appreciation, and gratitude to all who sympathised and assisted him in any way in his recent sad bereavement. Very special thanks are reserved for the tireless support, comfort and encouragement provided to both Heather and Philip by Heather's 'special friends'. Sincere thanks are also expressed to both Families, Neighbours and to all Heather's and Philip's Colleagues and Friends for their continuous support and comfort. Philip sincerely thanks all those who called at their home, telephoned, sent letters and sympathy cards and all those who attended the "open-air" Funeral Service at Heather's and Philip's home. He is indebted to and wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and all staff who provided such dedicated and specialist care and comfort to Heather as a patient in Antrim Area Hospital. In particular, Philip sincerely thanks the consultants, doctors, nurses and all staff of Laurel House, Antrim Area Hospital. Thanks, are also due to the doctors, the support staff, and to the District and 'Treatment Room' nurses of Cookstown Health Centre, Orritor Road, Cookstown who attended, so caringly, to Heather's needs prior to being hospitalised. A special word of thanks goes to Rev Hugh Mullan, who conducted the funeral service, for his dedicated spiritual support and assistance and for his many words of comfort and encouragement throughout. Philip sincerely thanks R. Steenson & Son , Funeral Services for the professional, caring, and dignified manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out . Grateful thanks are also extended to the PSNI for assisting so efficiently with traffic Control.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, I trust that this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a sincere token of my gratitude and heartfelt appreciation.
Philip Brisbane
29 Coolreaghs Road, Cookstown.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 10, 2020