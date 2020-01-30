|
|
|
FREW Jackson
Precious memories of a dear father, grandfather and great grandfather, who died on 29th January 2018
Gone is the face we loved so dear,
Silent is the voice we loved to hear;
Too far away for sight or speech,
But not too far for thought to reach,
Sweet to remember him who once was here,
And who, though absent, is just as dear.
Always loved and remembered by his son, Jackson, grandson Mark his wife Roberta and their children Adam and Alyssa, Moneymore.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Jan. 30, 2020