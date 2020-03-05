|
SPEIRS
James (Jim)
The wife and family of the late Jim Speirs, who passed away on 5th February 2020, would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the many friends and family circle who visited the home, brought flowers and food, sent sympathy cards, attended the funeral and provided emotional and practical support during a very difficult time following Jim's sudden passing. We would very much like to thank Dr R Convery, Craigavon Area Hospital, for the exceptional care he provided Jim over the past 15 years. Our heartfelt appreciation to Dr F Naughton and staff from the Oaks Family Practice, the PSNI and N I Ambulance Service for providing a dignified service of care to Jim in his final hours. We especially wish to thank the Rev T Greer for his words of comfort and wonderful tribute at the funeral service, the elders, organist and caretaker of Molesworth Presbyterian Church, those who assisted during the church service and to Edith Blair for her hospitality. Also, we were overwhelmed with the compassion shown by all at D Watters Funeral Services and wish to thank them for their dignified and professional handling of the arrangements. A special thanks also to those who gave donations in lieu of flowers to Ward 2 North Respiratory, Craigavon Area Hospital. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our sincere gratitude. Your kindness will long be remembered.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Mar. 5, 2020