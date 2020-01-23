|
|
|
LINDSAY
In loving memory of a precious mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, June, (Jane). Died 20th January 2018. The day you left us mother our hearts just broke in two. The smallest part is still with us and the biggest part with you. For the rest of our lives, we will miss you, our secret tears still flow. Oh how we really loved you, no one will ever know. We miss your smile, your joking ways, we miss the things you used to say. And when old times we do recall, it's then we miss you most of all. You were always there when we needed you, no task too great or small. With loving heart and willing hands for us you did it all. Look around your garden Lord and when she turns and smiles, put your arms around her and hold her for a while.
Loved and remembered every day by Glen, Paul and families.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Jan. 23, 2020