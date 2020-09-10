|
Brown Margaret Irene and the family of the late Mrs Margaret Brown wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent sad bereavement. To all who sent cards, telephoned and gave gifts and donations in lieu of flowers. Thanks also to the nursing staff and carers at Moneymore Care Home. Thanks to all the carers who faithfully attended Margaret over the past few years in her own home. Thanks also to Reverend John Mullan and Reverend Noble Maxwell for their pastoral care and for conducting the funeral service. Thanks also to Garvins Funeral Services for their care and professional service in these difficult times. We especially appreciate all who took time to pay their respects en route (at Boyne Row) on Margaret's final journey. Hoping that this will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 10, 2020