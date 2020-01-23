|
|
|
YOUNG In loving memory of a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Margaret, called Home 2nd January, 2013.
Our Last Good bye.
Soft rain was falling when you said good bye, soft rain with tear drops, for the angels all cried, A love born in Heaven has suddenly died, thunder and lightning filled my heart inside. Love and be faithful, ours has always been, But perfection has always been destroyed by man. The rain whispered softly, a true love just died and the lightning came crashing from out of the sky. The sky that was bright blue turned slowly to grey, and the angels all cried with me as you went away.
Always remembered and sadly missed by your sorrowing husband Gordon and family Rhonda, David and Ernest.
Magherafelt, U.S.A., Moneymore and Coagh.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Jan. 23, 2020