McSWIGGAN
Matilda Elizabeth (Tillie)
5th Anniversary Precious memories of our beloved Mother who was called Home on 17th February, 2015.
"I will dwell in the House of the Lord forever"
Lovingly remembered by her daughters, Patricia, Bernie, Deirdre and Jenda, sons Paul, Lawrence, Matt, Christopher and Martin, brother Archie, daughters-in-law Barbara, Roisin and Susan, sons-in-law Jimmy and Marco, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family circle.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
