WILSON The sons, daughters and wider family circle of the late Patrick Wilson of Ballygruby Lane, Loup who died on 1st October 2020, would like to thank most sincerely all those who sympathised with them on their great loss.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and wider community who
provided emotional and practical support for us at
this difficult time. For those who called, sent
floral tributes, mass cards and messages of
condolences, we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks to Pat's Carers for all their help and kindness this year, Fr McArdle for the
lovely Requiem Mass, Michael Mawhinney for the beautiful music, members of Loup GAC who
managed the traffic the morning of the
funeral and Michael McElhatton and staff of The Greenvale Cookstown.
A particular word of thanks to McCusker Bros Magherafelt, Funeral Directors for the
compassionate and sensitive way they carried out the funeral arrangements.
To those who helped in any way, your
contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone
individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
The Month's Mind Mass for Pat will be held on Monday 2nd November at 7.30pm in St. Patricks Church, Loup.
Family only due to coronavirus restrictions.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Oct. 29, 2020