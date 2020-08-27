|
ARTT The family of the late Pearl Artt
would like to thank all those who sympathised
and provided much needed support with
us during our recent bereavement.
Thank you Canon Barry Paine for his pastoral care to Mum throughout her years, both at home and whilst in care and for his spiritual support to the family.
Thank you also to the Organist, caretaker and
grave digger of Tamlaght Parish Church,
a special thanks to Jordan Kennedy and his professional staff at Garvin's Funeral Services for their dignified and caring manner in which the funeral arrangements were carried out.
Thank you to all those who came to the Church car park to pay their respects in such worrying times.
Last but not least a special word of thanks and gratitude to Drapersfield Nursing Home who showed compassion and care for Mum over the last 4 years.
We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as an expression of gratitude and appreciation.
Coagh, Stewartstown, Dungannon.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Aug. 27, 2020