Linton Robert Shiels (Bobby) 27th September 2020
The family of the late Robert Shiels (Bobby) Linton wish to express their sincere thanks to all those who sympathised with them in their recent bereavement. Thanks to those who sent sympathy cards, called at the family home, attended the funeral or helped in any way.
A special word of thanks goes out to all the staff at Maghera Medical Centre, Medical Ward 2 at the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine. Management and staff at Brooklands Nursing Home, Magherafelt for the care they gave and also to all the staff on Medical Ward C3 of Antrim Area Hospital for the great care and attention which they gave Bobby before he passed away peacefully.
A special word of thanks to the Rev. Gareth Stewart for the way he conducted the service outside the family home on the day of the funeral in these difficult times, and also the organist Sophie Shiels for leading the service so professionally.
A massive word of thanks to The Royal British Legion Upperlands, The Ulster Special Constabulary Armagh and The Ulster Defence Regiment for the professional manner in which they carried out their duties plus many thanks to the Piper Rodney Dillon.
Thanks also to those who took the time to donate money to Dementia NI, it was very much appreciated. A sincere thank you to Helen Watters and her staff of D. Watters Funeral Service, Tobermore for the dignified manner, care and attention in which the funeral arrangements were carried out.
Trusting this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation especially under the COVID 19 RESTRICTIONS.
Maghera, Tobermore, Upperlands & Ballymoney.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Nov. 19, 2020