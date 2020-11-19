|
Stone
Robert (Bob)
Late of Portlaoise, formerly Wexford, Ballymena and Cookstown.
Margaret, Gina, Tracy and extended family, wish to express their sincere gratitude to all those who sympathised with them following the passing of Bob on 16/10/20.
We are heartened to know that Bob will be fondly remembered by friends and colleagues in Cookstown, Enniskillen and Ballymena where he spent many happy years working in Unipork and in later years enjoyed his retirement.
Thank you to those who were able to attend or view online the Funeral Service in Wexford or Cremation Service in Dublin and to those who sent Prayers, Sympathy cards, letters and flowers.
Your thoughtfulness and kind words are much appreciated.
Thanks also to those who kindly donated to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland in Bob's memory.
We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted as a token of our grateful appreciation.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Nov. 19, 2020