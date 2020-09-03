|
REDFERN
Roy Heather and the Redfern family of the late Roy Redfern who died suddenly on 7th August 2020, wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.
We offer heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well-wishers who visited
our home, attended the wake, service and burial and who provided support for us at this difficult time.
For those who telephoned, sent cards and messages of condolences as well as those who made charitable donations for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, we are truly grateful.
A special word of thanks to D Watters Funeral Service for their support and guidance in conducting the proceedings; to the piper Will Mckelvey; and to each speaker for their words of comfort at the home and the graveside.
As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Mid Ulster Mail on Sept. 3, 2020