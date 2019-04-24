|
|
Calva Lister Spicer, 80, of Columbus, Ind., passed away at 1:14 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1938 in Ridgely, Md., the daughter of Richard Calvin and Edith (Towers) Lister. She was raised in Greensboro, Md., and lived in Milford from 1968 to 2005. She was a Columbus, Ind. resident from March 2005 until her passing.
She married Charles Thomas Spicer Jr. on Feb. 3, 1968 in Greensboro, Md. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Emily K. (Laura) Spicer of Indianapolis, Ind.; son, Patrick T. (Heidi) Spicer of Sydney, Australia; sisters, Edith "Joan" Ziegler of Raleigh, N.C. and Nanci T. Campbell of Vista, Calif.; grandchildren Adelaide and Marshall Spicer of Sydney, Australia, and Maurah, Marlow and Gus Spicer of Indianapolis, Ind.
A celebration of life will be held in Calva's honor on May 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Rookery in Milford. Friends who plan to attend are requested to email [email protected] so the family may provide an anticipated attendance total to the venue.
Published in Milford Beacon from Apr. 24 to May 3, 2019