Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Chestertown Vol. Fire Company
Dennis John Edwards Obituary
Dennis John Edwards of Millington, Md., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at his home. He was 54.

Born on December 9, 1964 in Chestertown, he was the son of John Thomas Edwards and Janette May Reiter Edwards of Chestertown. He graduated Kent County High School, class of 1982, where he was all state choir and served with Kent County Explorers Club. Dennis worked in the tire business at age 16, mostly with heavy duty truck and tractor-trailer tires. He later worked with Hitchens Tire Company for 30 years. Dennis served in the United States Army for four years, stateside, and was honorably discharged. He was married to Lisa Marine Edwards for 18 years.

Dennis was a member of the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Co. He loved supporting his family and was happiest when he was with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, watching Orioles baseball, race cars, sports and music.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancé, Melissa "Missy" Baker of Millington; a son, Thomas Joseph Edwards of Milford; a daughter, Lauren Nicole Edwards of Milford; a step-daughter, Shelby Nicole Baker; a step-son, T.J. Baker; two sisters, Lisa Ryan of Millington and Vicki Suter of Cheswold; and two grandchildren, Aubrey Jade Milledge and Rowan Thomas Edwards.

A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Chestertown Vol. Fire Company.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Beacon from Mar. 27 to Apr. 5, 2019
