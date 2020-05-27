|
|
Writer/photographer/artist Gene K. Garrison died on March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in Delaware and married at the age of nineteen, she and her husband, E. W. "Bert" Garrison, moved to Arizona in 1947. They lived in Dover, Phoenix, Cave Creek and Sedona during their seventy-year marriage.
Gene was a prolific writer/photographer, having had more than 550 magazine articles and five books published. Her art and photographs were shown in various galleries and published in magazines. Gene was also nominated for the 2016 Governor's Award for her book, Artists of Sedona, 1930-1999. This was the first art history book written about the successful artists of our town and surrounding communities.
Gene was listed in Who's Who in America. She was a founder and participating member of the non-profit Desert Artists organization for sixteen years. She was a charter member of the Desert Foothills Community Theater where she was active for twenty years as an actor, directors' assistant, producer and historian. Gene was a member of the Professional Writers of Prescott, the Sedona Arts Center, the International Society of Experimental Artists, the Sedona Camera Club, and Sedona Women. Gene also volunteered as a tutor for the Literacy Center of Sedona.
Gene's sons Robert and David, grandson Daniel, and daughter-in-law Gail Kirilenko survive her.
Published in Milford Beacon from May 27 to June 5, 2020