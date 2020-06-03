Wayne Dutton died peacefully at his home in Milford on Monday, May 11th, 2020. He was 64 years young.



For those who knew him, Wayne was "old school." He was loyal, honest, and hard-working. He believed in handshake agreements, treating a woman like a lady, and standing up for what he believed in. Wayne had a heart of gold and would willingly give a person-in-need the shirt off his back. He would do anything for anyone who ever asked, and he was one of the kindest, most generous people on earth.



True to the Dutton family tradition, Wayne spent most of his life involved around racing. He grew up helping his father, Harvey Dutton, race before getting behind the wheel himself. He spent years racing go-karts and micros, and was often seen around a local track during race season. He helped work on both Harold and HJ Bunting's modified cars, as well as David and Mark Pettyjohn's late models, Jack Sapp's modified, Rob Massey's street modified, and his cousin, Robert Dutton's # 888 modified. When he wasn't driving or working on a crew, Wayne could be found in the pits, watching the races and cheering his racing family on.



Wayne also enjoyed watching local high school wrestling matches. He spent years going to all of Milford's matches, supporting his stepson. Even after his wrestling career ended, Wayne would ask how the Bucs were doing, go out to the school and catch a match whenever he could, or take interest in the annual Milford Bucs Invitational tournament. Not many people may have known what a loyal wrestling fan Wayne really was.



Wayne had a great sense of humor. He was quick-witted and loved to play jokes on people. He was as strong as an ox and although he may not have always looked tough, he could lift things most people don't dare try. Wayne was never much on saying "goodbye," often disappearing before anyone even realized he had even left. It seems only fitting that he left this world the same way...



Until we see you again, Wayne. Rest in peace.

