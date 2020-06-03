Harvey Wayne Dutton
1956 - 2020
Wayne Dutton died peacefully at his home in Milford on Monday, May 11th, 2020. He was 64 years young.

For those who knew him, Wayne was "old school." He was loyal, honest, and hard-working. He believed in handshake agreements, treating a woman like a lady, and standing up for what he believed in. Wayne had a heart of gold and would willingly give a person-in-need the shirt off his back. He would do anything for anyone who ever asked, and he was one of the kindest, most generous people on earth.

True to the Dutton family tradition, Wayne spent most of his life involved around racing. He grew up helping his father, Harvey Dutton, race before getting behind the wheel himself. He spent years racing go-karts and micros, and was often seen around a local track during race season. He helped work on both Harold and HJ Bunting's modified cars, as well as David and Mark Pettyjohn's late models, Jack Sapp's modified, Rob Massey's street modified, and his cousin, Robert Dutton's # 888 modified. When he wasn't driving or working on a crew, Wayne could be found in the pits, watching the races and cheering his racing family on.

Wayne also enjoyed watching local high school wrestling matches. He spent years going to all of Milford's matches, supporting his stepson. Even after his wrestling career ended, Wayne would ask how the Bucs were doing, go out to the school and catch a match whenever he could, or take interest in the annual Milford Bucs Invitational tournament. Not many people may have known what a loyal wrestling fan Wayne really was.

Wayne had a great sense of humor. He was quick-witted and loved to play jokes on people. He was as strong as an ox and although he may not have always looked tough, he could lift things most people don't dare try. Wayne was never much on saying "goodbye," often disappearing before anyone even realized he had even left. It seems only fitting that he left this world the same way...

Until we see you again, Wayne. Rest in peace.

Published in Milford Beacon from Jun. 3 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

12 entries
June 2, 2020
I only had your friendship for a short time ! I will always remember you in my heart ! R.I.P Harvey Dutton
Sharon
Friend
June 2, 2020
We are sorry to learn of Wayne's passing. Our condolences to all his lived ones
Jane and Bill Towers
Friend
May 29, 2020
Harvey was a good man a a good friend. it saddens. He will be missed. He was my friend.
Calvin Daniels
Friend
May 28, 2020
So sorry about your loss. Sending prayers. God Bless You. Rest in peace sir.
Marvin & Donna Sharp
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Wayne spent a lot of time with our 8 ball crew racing. He would bring all the good snacks and care so much that everyone had something to eat and drink. He even knew what everyones favorite thing was and made sure we had it. Truly selfless when his eyes lit up knowing what he brought made us smile! Wayne and I spent many hours talking in the shop and the track about life. He wanted the best for people and himself, which he deserved. He was always caring and compassionate and we will really miss him. RIP Wayne!
Nicole Pettyjohn
Friend
May 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. R.I.P Harvey.
Bill and Judy Stratton
Friend
May 27, 2020
Condolences & prayers to the entire family and many friends May the Lord be near to strengthen, comfort & bring His peace to all.
Dennis McIlvain
May 27, 2020
I pray you found peace beyond this earthly realm; I vow to keep living a Life you'd be proud of. Love you, Dad.
Jeremy
Son
May 27, 2020
You will be greatly missed by my family! You were a great person and friend. Fly high our friend. R.I.P.
Harold&Tina Walks&family
May 27, 2020
Going to miss you miss you Harvey!! May you have peace now
Becky Huling
Friend
May 25, 2020
R.I.P WAYNE . =”=”=”=”
Cindy Swain
Friend
May 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. H. Wayne Dutton, you will be missed very much. R.I.P. DEAR FRIEND.
Cindy Swain
Friend
