John Spangler found his peaceful resting place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
John was born in Dayton, Pennsylvania (Coal Mines), son of the late Matt and Helen (Spangler) Dianovich. He grew up in Manhattan, New York City.
John joined the Army Air Force which brought him to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where he retired as a Civil Service Worker working on airplanes.
He will be missed forever by his loving family.
He devoted much of his time and energy building things, gardening and taking care of his pool. He retired from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union (Local 313) in 1991.
He was an electrician and carpenter by trade.
His love for his children was displayed deeply in the way he loved his 14 grandchildren. His adult grandchildren spent their summers in his home creating lasting memories at his pool and several of them fishing "across the street." His grandchildren all have a deep love and appreciation for the way he cared about their lives including being present at all their little league games and major accomplishments. He blessed his family with the love for music which brings wonderful memories to cherish.
He was a devoted father to his five children and their families. He is survived by his dog, Mia who has been his best friend and devoted companion for almost a decade. He is also survived by his children, Robin West and her fiancée Ron Benton who were his caretakers for the past 6 years. George Harvey Spangler of Milton, Delaware; Johnny Spangler and his wife Kathi, Holly Snowden and her husband Randy, Carl Spangler and his wife Britney; grandchildren. Matt West, Heather Mills, Dana Spangler, Scott Spangler, Chad Spangler, Ashley Spangler, Eric Spangler, Brian Spangler, Melissa Spangler, Shawn Snowden, Angela Snowden, Casen Spangler, Catherine Spangler and Callen Spangler; great grandchildren, Trent Mills, Avery Mills, Jake John West (namesake) and Luke West, Ivy Spangler and Dorian Spangler.
A funeral service wil be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front Street, Milford. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 pm. All attending are required to wear a mask and adhere to gathering and social distancing protocols.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Doggone Happy Animal Rescue http:www.doggonehappyde.com/
On line condolences for the family are welcome at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com