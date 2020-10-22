1/
Aaron D. Scansaroli
Aaron D. Scansaroli, 66, of Milford passed away on Mon. Oct. 19,2020 from complications of MS in Milford Regional Medical Ctr. with his wife Gail by his side. In addition to his wife Gail, he is survived by his mother Bamby Philbin; his siblings Gary Scansaroli and his wife Christine of Worcester, Olivia Austin and her husband Kevin of NC, Brian Scansaroli of GA; and several dear family members. He was predeceased by his father Albert R. Scansaroli. There are no funeral or memorial services planned. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
