Ada M. Diani, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 5th, 2019 with her loving family by her bedside. Born in Meduno, Udine, Italy, she made the journey to America as an infant, where her parents settled in Milford, (Braggville) MA. She was the eldest daughter of John and Santina (Muin) Rovedo. She was married for 61 years to Francis A. Diani, Jr., of Holliston, who passed in 2009. Ada loved to cook, bake, garden, knit, sew, and she excelled at everything! She looked forward to going for her daily walk down Adams St. with Joanne, traveling all over with her beloved Frannie, and visiting with family and friends. She was constantly on the move even into her 90s! She is survived by her daughters, Karen E. Paul and her husband, Stephen of East Falmouth MA; Joan F. Diani-Kampersal and her husband, George Jr. of Holliston; her sister Esther Pozzoli of Clearwater, FL, and brother Egidio Rovedo of Medway, MA; along with several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her son Francis J. Diani; her brothers James, Mario and John Rovedo, and sister Lydia Biagetti. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, May 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church in Holliston. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Holliston. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holliston Pantry Shelf, Friends of the Holliston Fire Dept., The Fatima Shrine in Holliston or Salmon Hospice in Milford. Published in Milford Daily News on May 9, 2019